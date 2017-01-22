Women’s protests against Donald Trump reaches Antarctica

Women’s march in Antarctica. (Linda Zunas Twitter) Women’s march in Antarctica. (Linda Zunas Twitter)

After the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States, there seems to be no stopping to protests against the Republican. On a day when women across Washington DC and 60 nations marched against Trump “to stand up for women’s rights and human rights”, there were some who took the protest to Paradise Bay, a remote town in Antarctica. As reported by CNN, 30 volunteers comprising of eco-minded tourists and non-government scientists, boarded a ship to the international waters of Antarctica and held placards saying, “penguins for peace” and “seals for science” to support the women’s march.

NEW video of @EmilyVanCamp from her friend’s instagram at #WomansMarch in Los Angeles yesterday ! With Josh Bowman pic.twitter.com/aWOfDLmFAD — Emily VanCamp France (@EmilyVanCampFR) January 22, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of women, supported by a smaller number of men, gathered in dozens of cities across North America on Saturday to march in opposition to US President Donald Trump the day after the maverick Republican took office. The march went international as 670 cities joined by launching “sister protests”. Women took to the streets in nations ranging from Peru to Kenya, Georgia to Israel. In the US, an estimated 200,000 women were expected to descend in Washington, but, according to reports, a much larger group of people turned up for the march, from states far and near.

The US President has angered many liberal Americans with comments seen as demeaning to women, Mexicans and Muslims, and worried some abroad with his inaugural vow on Friday to put “America First” in his decision making.

