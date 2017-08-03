Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case

Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in 2014. (Source: File Photo) Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in 2014. (Source: File Photo)

A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas, faces up to 20 years in prison when a judge sentences her on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Michelle Carter was convicted by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death.

Carter will be sentenced on Thursday. She was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in 2014. Her’s lawyer argued that Roy was determined to kill himself and nothing Carter did could change that. Roy’s aunt has asked the judge to sentence Carter to the 20-year maximum. Carter’s father said his daughter made “a tragic mistake.” He’s asking for probation and continued counseling.

