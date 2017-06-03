Woman embroiled in South Korean presidential scandal released

Incheon : Chung Yoo-ra, center, the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, answers questions from the media after her arrival at the Incheon International Airport Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Incheon, South Korea. Chung, who was extradited from Denmark, has arrived in Seoul to face questions about the massive corruption scandal centered on her mother and the country’s ousted president Park Geun-hye. AP/PTI Photo (AP5_31_2017_000057A) Incheon : Chung Yoo-ra, center, the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, answers questions from the media after her arrival at the Incheon International Airport Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in Incheon, South Korea. Chung, who was extradited from Denmark, has arrived in Seoul to face questions about the massive corruption scandal centered on her mother and the country’s ousted president Park Geun-hye. AP/PTI Photo (AP5_31_2017_000057A)

A 20-year-old woman who was detained by South Korean authorities over a massive corruption scandal that centers on her jailed mother and the country’s ousted president has been released. The Seoul Central District Court on Saturday rejected a warrant request by prosecutors to formally arrest Chung Yoo-ra, saying prosecutors had already gathered the essential evidence they need to push ahead with their investigation.

Prosecutors had detained Chung following her extradition from Denmark on Wednesday and grilled her over various allegations. Prosecutors say Chung, despite questionable qualifications, was given admission to a prestigious university and received academic favors from the school because of her mother’s presidential ties. Prosecutors also see Chung as a key figure in the suspected bribery connections between former President Park Geun-hye and corporate giant Samsung.

