With Shinzo Abe’s Pearl Harbour visit reconciliation begins, but it’s not that easy

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with US President Barack Obama. (Source: AP) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with US President Barack Obama. (Source: AP)

US President Barack Obama said that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Pearl Harbor was a “historic gesture” that showed the power of reconciliation. Speaking at Pearl Harbor alongside Abe on Tuesday afternoon, during the first joint visit by US and Japanese leaders, Obama said the Japanese Prime Minister’s presence was a reminder that wars could end and enemies could become allies. It showed that “the fruits of peace always outweigh the plunder of war”, the Obama said.

Watch | Shinzo Abe visits Pearl Harbor to promote reconciliation

The outgoing US president said that the relationship between the two countries was now a cornerstone of peace in the world and that the alliance had never been stronger. Abe in return offered “sincere and everlasting condolences” to the US service members who died when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, pulling the US into the second world war.

There were also reports in wake of the visit in media circles that Shinzo Abe would have been the first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Pearl Harbor. In fact, in 1951, then-Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida made a brief visit during a stopover in Hawaii on the way back to Japan from San Francisco, where he had signed a peace treaty with the Allied powers and other nations.

But Abe is the first Japanese leader to visit the USS Arizona Memorial, honoring those who died in Pearl Harbor during the second world war, and also the first to visit Pearl Harbor with a US president.

A day earlier, on the day of his arrival, Shinzo Abe laid wreaths at various cemeteries and memorials at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. He reportedly stood for a moment of silence at the cemetery near downtown Honolulu, which is known as Punchbowl. He later visited a nearby memorial for nine boys and men who died when a US Navy submarine collided with their Japanese fishing vessel in 2001.

Shinzo Abe and Barack Obama pay their respects at the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. (Source: AP) Shinzo Abe and Barack Obama pay their respects at the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. (Source: AP)

During his visit to the Pearl Harbor memorial, the Shinzo Abe did not apologize for the attack but said: “We must never repeat the horrors of war again.” He paid tribute to the “brave men and women” who were killed and asked for respect to a “former enemy”.

The two world leaders late laid wreaths and tossed flower petals into the water aboard the USS Arizona Memorial to honor those who died at Pearl Harbor.

Obama and Abe closed their eyes and stood silently for a few moments before concluding their visit to the memorial. Then they boarded a boat to take them to nearby Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

There the two leaders greeted survivors in the crowd, shaking hands and hugging some of the men who fought in the 7 December 1941 battle.

Regarding the visit, Japan’s government said it was a powerful proof that the former enemies have transcended the recriminatory impulses that weighed down relations after the war.

For Obama, it could be seen as a bookend of sorts, who nearly eight years ago invited Abe’s predecessor to be the first leader he hosted at the White House.

For Abe, it is an act of symbolic reciprocity, coming six months after Obama became the first sitting US president to visit Hiroshima in Japan, where the US dropped an atomic bomb in hopes of ending the war it entered after Pearl Harbor.

Barack Obama and Shinzo Abe laid wreaths and tossed flower petals into the water aboard the USS Arizona Memorial to honor those who died at Pearl Harbor. (Source: AP) Barack Obama and Shinzo Abe laid wreaths and tossed flower petals into the water aboard the USS Arizona Memorial to honor those who died at Pearl Harbor. (Source: AP)

Daniel Kritenbrink, Obama’s top Asia adviser in the White House, claimed that this visit, and the president’s visit to Hiroshima earlier in the year, would not have been possible eight years ago

“That we are here today is the result of years of efforts at all levels of our government and societies, which has allowed us to jointly and directly deal with even the most sensitive aspects of our shared history,” he added.

In the years following Japan’s attack, the US incarcerated about 120,000 Japanese Americans in internment camps before dropping atomic bombs in 1945 that killed about 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 70,000 in Nagasaki.

Back in May, Obama did not apologize at Hiroshima in May, a visit that he and Abe used to emphasize their elusive aspirations for a nuclear-free future.

Shinzo Abe smiles after giving a hug to a Pearl Harbor survivor, Everett Hyland. (Source: AP) Shinzo Abe smiles after giving a hug to a Pearl Harbor survivor, Everett Hyland. (Source: AP)

Since the Second World War, the US and Japan have built a powerful alliance that both sides admit has grown during Obama’s tenure, including strengthened military ties. Both Obama and Abe have spearheaded the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a sweeping free trade deal which comes under threat because of US President-elect Donald Trump’s opposition.

But, following a symbolic gesture of peace to a friend in the West, Japan’s defence minister, who accompanied Shinzo Abe to Pearl Harbor, visited a controversial Japanese shrine that has drawn the displeasure of their neighbours over the years.

Tomomi Inada visited Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, which honours Japanese who lost their lives in the country’s wars, including several leaders executed for war crimes.

Visits to the shrine by prominent Japanese officials anger neighbours China and South Korea, which consider Yasukuni a symbol of Japan’s militarism and a reminder of its wartime atrocities. Yasukuni enshrines the Japanese prime minister at the time of the Pearl Harbor attack, Hideki Tojo, who was was found guilty of multiple counts of waging war by a tribunal in Tokyo after the war and hanged in 1948. Also enshrined at the Yasukuni is Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, one responsible for planning the entire Pearl Harbor attack.

Inada has been a regular visitor to the complex, and this was her first since becoming defence chief in August this year.

“I visited the shrine wishing to firmly create peace for Japan and the world from a future-oriented perspective,” she assured while at Yasukuni. She also spoke about the Pearl Harbor visit as a gesture of condolence.

Shinzo Abe himself last visited the Yasukuni in 2013 and has since refrained.

Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada visited the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. (Source: AP) Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada visited the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. (Source: AP)

According to Wall Street Journal, Inada said that her visit to Yasukuni was merely her show of respect to those who sacrificed their lives for Japan.

On the other hand, a quick protest was issued by South Korea.

“It’s beyond deplorable that a responsible Japanese politician would worship at Yasukuni Shrine, which beautifies past colonial invasion and aggression war, and enshrines war criminals,” South Korea’s foreign ministry was quoted as saying by the Wall Street Journal.

The visit could freeze cooperation between Japan and South Korea regarding actions on North Korea’s military aggression. In November, they had agreed to directly share military information about North Korea.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd