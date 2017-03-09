Will not tolerate provocative action from Iran: US

The White House The White House

US will not tolerate any “provocative” action from Iran, the White House has said, after reports emerged of an Iranian vessel coming within 150 yards of a Navy ship over the weekend. “The USNS (US naval ship) ship that was in close proximity is something that the President has been made aware of. He has been very clear that this provocative action is something that won’t be tolerated,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at his daily news conference.

Watch What Else Is Making News

According to the Pentagon, Iranian vessels came dangerously close to US navy surveillance ships in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. The Department of Defence condemned the Iranian actions as “unsafe and unprofessional.”

The Pentagon has previously voiced concern over a string of high-profile incidents in waters off Iran. It has accused the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of conducting risky manoeuvres around US vessels.