Will never let in Dalai Lama again: Mongolia

The highest Buddhist spiritual, Dalai Lama. (Source: Reuters) The highest Buddhist spiritual, Dalai Lama. (Source: Reuters)

After inviting Beijing’s wrath for hosting the Dalai Lama, Mongolia has said it will never again allow the Tibetan spiritual leader to visit the country. Mongolian Foreign Minister Tsend Munkh-Orgil said the Dalai Lama’s visit to Mongolia will not be allowed in the future even for religious purposes, Xinhua news agency cited a Mongolian daily as saying. The Mongolian reaction was made on Tuesday.

Last month, the Dalai Lama, who China accuses of secessionist activities in Tibet, visited Mongolia and met Buddhist worshippers despite Beijing’s strong objections. Last week, Mongolia said China has closed a key border which affected the movements of trucks. It was seen as a tit-for-tat move by Beijing.

Mongolia had sought India’s help in overcoming the economic crisis caused by the high tariff levied by Beijing on Mongolian trucks. The Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959.