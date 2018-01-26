Will ensure Afghanistan never again becomes terrorists’ safe haven: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo) President Donald Trump. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump today asserted that America is committed to ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists and urged other nations to invest in their own defences to make the world safer from rogue regimes. Addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering here, Trump said the US is working with allies and partners to destroy jihadist terrorist organisations such as ISIS.

“We are committed to ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorists who want to commit mass murder of our citizens.

“I want to thank those nations represented here today that have joined in these crucial efforts. You are not just securing your own citizens, but saving lives and restoring hope for millions,” the American president said.

When it comes to terrorism, Trump said the US would do what is necessary to defend its citizens and borders. Efforts are on for securing the country’s immigration system as a matter of both national and economic security, he added.

“To make the world safer from rogue regimes, terrorism, and revisionist powers, we are asking our friends and allies to invest in their own defences and to meet their financial obligations,” he said, adding that “our common security requires everyone to contribute their fair share”.

Trump said the US is leading a broad coalition to deny terrorists control of their territory and populations, to cut off their funding, and to discredit their wicked ideology.

“I am pleased to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has retaken almost 100 per cent of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria. There is still more fighting and work to be done to consolidate our gains,” Trump said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App