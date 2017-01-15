WikiReeks?

“Trump and Assange saw in each other an expedient tool to punk American democracy, to reveal its institutions as crumbling shams and its received wisdom as drivel… But the story they told us about the world, they couldn’t have done if it weren’t already true: Democracy isn’t working” “Trump and Assange saw in each other an expedient tool to punk American democracy, to reveal its institutions as crumbling shams and its received wisdom as drivel… But the story they told us about the world, they couldn’t have done if it weren’t already true: Democracy isn’t working”

Curated by Arun Prashanth Subramanian

AT THE height of the Iraq conflict in 2010, Wikileaks’s Julian Assange captured global attention after his ‘whistle-blower’ website released a cache of classified military data — best remembered for that chilling footage of a 2007 US Apache helicopter attack on a handful of innocent men in Baghdad, including a Reuters journalist. He was embraced by the Left as a man willing to take on the US war machine and reviled by American conservatives.

Back then, Donald Trump called WikiLeaks “disgraceful” and suggested there be a “death penalty” for its actions, according to CNN’s KFile. And Sarah Palin, the Republican vice-presidential nominee in 2008, compared the website to al-Qaeda’s magazine Inspire, while Fox News host Sean Hannity wondered why the Obama administration wasn’t doing anything about the organisation. “We can stop pirating of music and Hollywood movies but can’t stop this guy from stealing highly-classified documents that put lives at risk?” he said.

Six years on, life has come full circle for the Australian holed up at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since June 2012. As he fends off allegations that he helped Russia influence the US elections — WikiLeaks put out nearly 20,000 emails from January 2015 through May 2016, much of it hacked from Hillary campaign chairman John Podesta’s email account — he is receiving support from some unlikely quarters.

On January 9, when Assange dismissed the conclusion of the FBI, CIA and other American intelligence agencies that the Hillary emails were provided to WikiLeaks by Russian government hackers, Trump appeared to side with him. “Julian Assange said ‘a 14-year-old could have hacked Podesta’ — why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!” the President-elect tweeted.

In an interview with Assange, Hannity praised WikiLeaks saying it “hadn’t got anything wrong in 10 years”. The Daily Beast reported how Hannity’s Fox News has itself transformed from “pumping out the most aggressive type of anti-Assange messaging into a warm and affectionate public-relations platform for WikiLeaks and its staff”. Palin, on her part, apologised to Assange after the Hannity interview, for what she had said earlier, and thanked him for “exposing Democratic candidates”.

The backing has been mutual. When news website Buzzfeed released an unverified document, alleging that Russian officials, with President Vladimir Putin’s consent, had been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” Trump for five years, WikiLeaks sided with the President-elect, who had called it a political witchunt. “35 page PDF published by Buzzfeed on Trump is not an intelligence report. Style, facts & dates show no credibility,” it tweeted.

While Assange began losing supporters some time ago over the rape charge he faces in Sweden, his perceived closeness to the Putin regime and particularly for not redacting sensitive information in documents he puts out — The Associated Press said WikiLeaks had released “personal information of hundreds of people, including sick children, rape victims and mental health patients” — for allies on the liberal Left, the final straw appears to have been the Hillary emails leak.

All of this has, however, endeared Assange to the American conservative establishment. “In a demonstration of the strength of political tribalism over national interest, the right-wing love affair with Assange grew with each leak,” writes Nick O Malley in The Sydney Morning Herald. Throughout the election year, he adds, “the WikiLeaks Twitter feed looked like a rogue Republican campaign tool… Assange’s leaks against Clinton were designed and timed to tilt a free election. The dumps of stolen material began and were dribbled out at critical moments throughout the year. That last dump was signalled by Roger Stone, a key Trump agent, before it had taken place”.

While many elected Republicans, as well as conservative pundits, remain just as negative on Assange as ever, writes David A Graham in The Atlantic, the controversy has thrown up another peculiar political realignment: the Democrats’ sudden affection for the intelligence community. “During the Bush administration, Democrats assailed the intelligence community for suggestions that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. Yet on (January 5), a succession of Democratic senators lined up to voice their support and praise for intelligence agents being attacked by Trump. Nor is this a phenomenon limited to elected officials — an NBC News poll finds that the CIA’s favourability among Democrats has risen from 4 per cent two years ago to 32 per cent,” he writes.

Conservative commentator Jonah Goldberg, the editor-at-large of the National Review Online, believes that this narrative around Assange is reflective of the partisan politics that has gripped the US, one in which, he adds, “facts and principles are bent”. He describes it as a sort of political tribalism and adds that the clearest sign that one has given in to it is “when someone — or whole groups of people — cannot countenance inconvenient truths”.

“In the 1990s, for example, feminists had laid down a series of arguments about sexual harassment. Then Bill Clinton got in trouble. Rather than maintain the principles they’d been asserting, they rallied to Clinton’s defense. In their rush to help him, they left behind the baggage of their credibility,” he writes in Amarillo.com. The current love and loathing for the WikiLeaks founder are similar, he adds. Goldberg says that while Trump and many of his supporters are having a hard time acknowledging that Assange has openly admitted — and acted on — his animosity toward America, the Democrats and many in the media are having a hard time admitting that much of the evidence for Russia’s meddling may in fact be circumstantial or hard to prove.

“The problem is that the most pertinent facts — about Assange, Russia, etc. — have not changed. The only truly relevant new fact is that Assange is a useful tool for Republicans, and all other facts must be bent — on the Left and Right — to fit that new reality,” he writes.

But Andrew O’Hehir of Salon believes the new changed equations reflect the existential crisis before liberal western democracy, along with Brexit, Trump’s election, “and the resurgence of right-wing nationalism in almost every bland social democracy of Europe”.

“Trump and Assange saw in each other an expedient tool to punk American democracy, to reveal its hallowed institutions as crumbling shams and its received wisdom as empty drivel. It would be reasonable to suppose that one of them had an anarchistic or nihilistic critique of democracy and the other just saw it as a ripe target for hostile takeover, but that’s not the important part. They had the same end in mind and had they ever talked about it (which they almost certainly didn’t), they would have agreed that the end justified the means,” he writes.

But O’Hehir blames both sides for the predicament. “Republicans fall over themselves to praise Assange… Democrats grovel before the CIA, the agency that told us Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and maintained a network of secret torture facilities in an unknown number of countries. Both sides have abandoned any semblance of principle and are just desperate for a story that confirms their understanding of the world. Well, here’s the story Donald Trump and Julian Assange told us about the world, although they couldn’t have done so if it weren’t already true: Democracy isn’t working,” he writes.