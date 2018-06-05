Why Imran Khan’s former wife Reham’s unreleased book is making him nervous

The 65-year-old former cricketer’s previous two marriages ended in divorce. His first marriage to Jemima Goldsmith in 1995 lasted nine years and they have two sons. (Source- File Photo) The 65-year-old former cricketer’s previous two marriages ended in divorce. His first marriage to Jemima Goldsmith in 1995 lasted nine years and they have two sons. (Source- File Photo)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s estranged wife Reham Khan is releasing a book on her personal experiences as a “mother, wife, journalist and warrior”. In the book, she says Imran is not ‘sadiq and amin‘ (honest and righteous) as he kept his third marriage to faith healer Bushner Maneka under wraps for two months. Ever since the manuscript of her book leaked online, several PTI leaders have accused Reham of being part of an “agenda” ahead of Pakistan’s general elections on July 25.

Imran violated Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution by concealing the truth when asked for an answer, Reham was quoted as saying by the Pakistani Media. It is under the same provision that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as prime minister in the Panama Papers case by the Supreme Court.

Imran and Reham, a TV anchor, were married for a brief period of ten months in 2015.

Showing no mercy, Reham also criticises Imran and his party for the recent nomination of Nasir Khosa as caretaker chief minister of Punjab before withdrawing it. “How can a person run a country if he cannot give a name for the caretaker chief minister,” she asks.

Imran had rejected reports of his third marriage to Bushra when rumours were rife in January. However, a month later, his party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that he married Bushra Bibi, also known as Pinki Pir, in a simple ceremony in Lahore on February 18.

Imran has been married thrice. The 65-year-old former cricketer’s previous two marriages ended in divorce. His first marriage to Jemima Goldsmith in 1995 lasted nine years. He has two sons from this marriage.

