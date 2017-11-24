Why Oscar Pistorius’s jail term for killing partner has been more than doubled

Prosecutors termed the six-year sentence as “shockingly” lenient. (Photo: Reuters) Prosecutors termed the six-year sentence as “shockingly” lenient. (Photo: Reuters)

From being the first prosthetic athelete to participate in the Olympics to being convicted for the murder of his girlfriend, it has been a plunge to disgrace for the ‘blade runner’ Oscar Pistorius. In the latest setback to the tainted athlete, the jail term has been increased to 15 years of imprisonment — more than twice of the earlier sentence for shooting his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp to death.

Prosecutors argued that the six-year term for murdering Steenkamp was “too short” and “shockingly” lenient. The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday ruled his sentence be increased to 15 years, minus the time already served. The new sentence of 13 years and five months takes into account the time Pistorius has already served in prison and at home under house arrest, said Supreme Court Justice Willie Seriti.

Pistorius claimed he shot Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013 after mistaking her for a burglar. The lower court had earlier justified the shorter sentence and deviated from the now prescribed 15-year sentence by citing mitigating circumstances such as rehabilitation and remorse.

Pistorius should have been sentenced to the prescribed minimum of 15 years for murder in South Africa, said Justice Seriti as he delivered the verdict that was reached by a panel of five judges at the Supreme Court in the central city of Bloemfontein.

The lawyers of Oscar Pistorius have one more option to challenge the ruling of the Supreme Court of Appeal. They can register an appeal to the Constitutional Court, the highest court of justice in South Africa.

Pistorius killed Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013 after shooting four times through a closed toilet cubicle door at his home. In his defence, he claimed he mistook his girlfriend for an intruder and he was initially convicted of manslaughter.

