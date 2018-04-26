Why a billionaire is blocking people from his beach

Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures. (AP/Files) Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures. (AP/Files)

Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court of the United States, asking it to keep people off a stretch of beach he claims to be his private property, stating that public passage should not allowed on the piece of land unless he is compensated for the same.

“It’s a matter of principle, not whether the timing is right,” Khosla told news agency Bloomberg in an interview, adding “This is about unfairness, and I don’t tolerate unfairness.” In a country based on rule of law, squelching the rights of property owners is just wrong, the report quoted him further.

The cove, located south of San Francisco, is flanked by cliffs, and is not easy access unless by water, the Bloomberg report says. According to state laws, all coastline on the main high tide line side of the ocean falls under public domain.

The 63-year-old is of the opinion that he is not wrong in cordoning off the road leading up to the waterfront at Martins Beach, a property he had paid $32.5 million ten years ago.

Surfers had been riding the waves at the beach since decades when he closed the gate in late 2009. His action was followed by many court cases.

