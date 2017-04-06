Who is Steve Bannon? All you need to know about Donald Trump’s former chief strategist

Stephen Bannon was also the campaign CEO for Donald Trump. (AP File Photo) Stephen Bannon was also the campaign CEO for Donald Trump. (AP File Photo)

In what seems to be a staff shakeup in the Trump administration, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday removed his chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council. According to White House sources, a common consensus was reached over the decision that Bannon was no longer needed in the group. Some sources also claim that Bannon was present in the NSC as long as Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn was there; who was forced to resign in February over his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States prior to Donald Trump taking over as the US President. It is reported that Steve Bannon was part of NSC originally as a check on Michael Flynn.

Who is Steve Bannon?

Steve Bannon is the former executive head of Breitbart News, a far-right website that has continuously backed Donald Trump throughout the elections. Bannon was one of the most controversial pickings in Trump’s team, with critics calling him out as “racist, sexist and anti-Semitic”. The 62-year-old worked for Goldman Sachs, then started his own boutique investment banking firm. He later became a film producer, after selling the business, which introduced him to conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart and author Peter Schweizer. He joined Donald Trump’s campaign as the CEO in August amid opposition from the Republican mainstream, who were the major target of Bannon’s erstwhile website Breitbart News. Many Jewish groups had denounced Bannon’s appointment and had even called on Donald Trump to reconsider his decision. But since then he had become a crucial member of the Trump team.

How important was Bannon in the Trump administration?

Until his Wednesday sacking, Steve Bannon’s role as the chief strategist gave him a direct link to Donald Trump. Many decisions made by the new US President were considerably influenced by Bannon. His sway in the White House was on par with Reince Priebus, who is the White House Chief of Staff.

