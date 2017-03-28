White House under lockdown after ‘suspicious package’ found in the grounds

Roads around the building have also been closed. The President and the Vice President continued with their daily routine inside the White House. Roads around the building have also been closed. The President and the Vice President continued with their daily routine inside the White House.

The White House was lockdown this morning after the US Secret Service found a “suspicious package” near in the grounds. President Donald Trump along with Vice President Mike Pence were inside the White House when the package was found.

The US Secret Service “is investigating suspicious package; security perimeter established and members of the public and media are being moved to safe a distance,” an official statement said. The group of media, inside the press briefing room, were asked not to go outside the room.

Roads around the building have also been closed. The President and the Vice President continued with their daily routine inside the White House.

“You keep us safe,” Trump said in a listening session with the Fraternal Order of Police.

