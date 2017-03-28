‘Suspicious package’ near White House cleared, suspect in custody

White House (AP Photo/Estelle Doro) White House (AP Photo/Estelle Doro)

The ‘suspicious package’ found near White House grounds has been cleared by the US Secret Service on Tuesday, with the agency having arrested the suspect. Hours back, the White House was put under lockdown after the US Secret Service reportedly discovered a ‘suspicious package’ near in the grounds. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were inside the White House when the package was discovered.

According to reports, the man had approached uniformed officers at around 10:15 AM when both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were inside the White House. A Secret Service spokesperson told the media that a male suspect had approached uniform division officers in the area of 15th and Pennsylvania (Avenue) following which he made some suspicious comments. “He also had package. We separated the individual and the package. He is now in Secret Service custody,” the official added.

The spokesperson further added:”Explosive disposal team are on the scene. We established a security perimeter, the media was moved in here (James S Brady press room) and East Wing tours were temporarily suspended. All other activities in White House continues as normal.” “Yes,” the spokesperson said when asked if the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The lockdown was lifted around 11.45 AM. Meanwhile, the President and the Vice President continued with their daily activities inside the White House. “You keep us safe,” Trump said in a listening session with the Fraternal Order of Police.

“I made a crucial pledge: we will always support the incredible and women of law enforcement. I will always have your back 100 per cent,” Trump said, adding that sadly the police are often prevented from doing their jobs. “In too many of our communities, violent crime is on the rise. These are painful realities that many in Washington don’t want to talk about. We have seen it all over,” he said and expressed concern over the increasing violence in Chicago.

(With PTI inputs)

