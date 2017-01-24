White House to have ‘Skype seats’ in its press briefing room

White House White House

The Trump administration has announced to have four ‘Skype seats’ inside the press briefing room at the White House, which will give access to journalists outside the national Capital. “Beginning later this week, I’m excited to announce that we’re going to have four — what we call Skype seats, live here in the briefing room,” the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicertold reporters at his maiden news conference yesterday.

He said it will aid those who do not have necessary security clearance to enter White House.

“This will open up the briefing to journalists who live beyond 50 miles of the Washington DC area and to organisations that don’t currently have a hard pass,” he said.

As always, any organisation is welcome to apply for a day pass. “But we’re excited to open up into the field and fold here, a diverse group of journalists from around the country, who may not have the convenience or funding to travel to Washington,” he said.

“I think this can benefit us all by giving a platform to voices that are not necessarily based here in the belt way,” Spicer said.

This is the first time that the White House is having Skype seats inside the White House press briefing room. The previous Obama Administration was a frequent user of Twitter, and Facebook as part of its outreach to the press.