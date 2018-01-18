White House stands by Donald Trump’s ‘lies and deceit’ comment on Pakistan

The White House has said it stands by the comment of US President Donald Trump in which he said that Pakistan had given the US nothing but “lies and deceit” in return for $33 billion aid.
“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Trump had said in his first tweet of the year.
“Yes,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders yesterday told reporters at her daily news conference when asked if she stands by the comments the president made in the tweet.
Following his tweet, the Trump administration suspended about $2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan.
“Our position is firm: that we believe that withdrawing that aid is important,” Sanders told reporters in response to another question.
- Jan 18, 2018 at 8:31 am1. When Mr. Donald Trump took over as President of United States of America, it was expected that he would act tough against Pakistan. But this did not happen. That was perhaps because there is a strong pro-Pakistan lobby in the US administration. 2. Now it appears that President Trump indicates is really serious about reviewing aid to Pakistan. Whether the American President and the USA administration do that actually or not would be clear in a couple of months. 3. India, many democratic countries in Europe, Japan, Australia, and of course USA are well aware of fact that Pakistani Army and other government establishments in Pakistan provide strategic and financial assistance to terror outfits like LeT, JeM and Pakistani Taliban. Still, Pakistan has so far succeeded in ensuring that American aid never gets affected. Is it time for a change in this? No one can say.Reply