White House spokesman Spean Spicer apologises for ‘insensitive’ Hitler remark

White House press secretary Sean Spicer apologised for making an "insensitive" reference to the Holocaust in earlier comments about Syrian President Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons.

After triggering an uproar by saying Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons on his people, White House press secretary Sean Spicer apologized on Tuesday for his “inappropriate” comments. “It was a mistake. I shouldn’t have done it and I won’t do it again,” Spicer was quoted as saying to CNN in an interview. “It was inappropriate and insensitive.” During a press briefing on the chemical attack that left 87 dead in Syria’s Idlib town, Spicer had said, “You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.” The comment drew sharp criticism for ignoring the fact that millions of Jews were killed in gas chambers by the Nazi regime.

Spicer also denied the opportunity to clarify when a news reporter at the briefing asked him if he wanted to do so. “I think when you come to sarin gas, there was no, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters. Donald Trump-led United States blames Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the April 4 chemical attack in Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun town.

Later in a statement released by Spicer, he said he was not trying to belittle the Holocaust. “In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust. I was trying to draw a distinction of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on population centers. Any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and inexcusable,” he said.

