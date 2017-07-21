White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns: Report

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tendered his resignation on Friday (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque) White House press secretary Sean Spicer tendered his resignation on Friday (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned on Friday over the appointment of Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, reported The Associated Press. Spicer handed in his resignation to U.S. President Donald Trump saying he believed the appointment was a mistake. He also reportedly objected to Trump’s vision for the future of the press operation. Trump is said to have urged him to stay. The daily briefings are expected to be taken over by deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for now.

The 45-year-old lead communications at the Republican National Committee for several years before lending a hand to the Trump campaign ahead of the US Presidential Elections last year.

Scaramucci, who is expected to start his job next month, is a long-time supporter of Trump, reported Reuters. He was reportedly interviewed by the President this morning, after which he was offered the job and he accepted. The position, which has been left vacant since Michael Dubke resigned in May. Scaramucci was earlier offered the post of U.S. Ambassador to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.

