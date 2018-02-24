White House on lockdown after car rams into security barrier

A Secret Service officer checks a white passenger vehicle that struck a security barrier near the White House on Friday. (Source: AP) A Secret Service officer checks a white passenger vehicle that struck a security barrier near the White House on Friday. (Source: AP)

The White House was on lockdown on Friday after a woman rammed her vehicle into a security barrier near the building, sending security agencies into a tizzy. The incident happened shortly after US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who was present at the presidential residence at the time. However, the US Secret Service said the white Chevrolet minivan could not breach security barriers and the woman, whom security agencies believe was mentally ill, was arrested.

No shots were fired and no law enforcement personnel were hurt, the Secret Service said in a series of tweets. Streets for several blocks surrounding the White House were cordoned off, disrupting local traffic and causing snarls. The incident occurred on the western wing of the White House complex. CNN reported that some aides were moved from their top floor offices to the ground level in the West Wing.

BREAKING: An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

A video of the incident showed the minivan with an American flag emblem on the back and with both its rear windows and a side window smashed. An officer was seen pulling the woman out from the van at gunpoint. Security agencies have ruled out any terror angle and said that the accident was not related to President Trump, even though they said it was intentionally done by the woman. Citing law enforcement sources, CNN said the driver of the vehicle, who was not immediately named, was known to the Secret Service and was believed to have mental health issues.

UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

The White House, however, is not new to such incidents. On March 2017, a man armed with pepper spray spent more than 16 minutes at the White House grounds after jumping the fence.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd