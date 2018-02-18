White House continues to deny Russia collusion

“She (Hillary Clinton) lost the old-fashioned way, by being a terrible candidate. Case closed,” Trump tweeted. “She (Hillary Clinton) lost the old-fashioned way, by being a terrible candidate. Case closed,” Trump tweeted.

The White House continued to deny collusion with Moscow a day after special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals and three entities for allegedly meddling in the US 2016 presidential election, the media reported. In a series of tweets on Saturday, President Donald Trump said that, despite the newly announced charges, the Russian meddling had no effect on the outcome of the election, reports CNN. “‘Charges Deal Don A Big Win’, written by Michael Goodwin of the @nypost (The New York Post), succinctly states that ‘the Russians had no impact on the election results’. There was no collusion with the Trump Campaign. “She (Hillary Clinton) lost the old-fashioned way, by being a terrible candidate. Case closed,” Trump tweeted.

In a separate tweet, the President quoted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein from when he made the announcement regarding the various indictments on Friday. “Deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein stated at the News Conference: ‘There is no allegation in the indictment that any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity. There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election’,” Trump tweeted.

On Friday, charges against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities were announced by the Justice Department, CNN reported. The indictments come as part of Mueller’s inquiry into Russian meddling in the election, where he’s examining any potential ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia. Russia has denied any involvement in the election.

