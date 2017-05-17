White House comes out in defence of Donald Trump after disclosure of classified information

US President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, next to Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Photo via AP) US President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, next to Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Photo via AP)

Even as the Donald Trump administration defends the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey, it has found itself on a sticky wicket with reports of the President having shared highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and ambassador Sergey Kislyak in a White House meeting.

According to a report in The Washington Post on May 15, the disclosures by the US President jeopardised a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State. The report quoted former and current US officials saying, “The information the president relayed had been provided by a US partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the US government.”

After the report came out, US National Security Advisor H R McMaster appeared before the media to push back on the allegations. “The story is false, the president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries including threats to civil aviation,” H R McMaster told reporters. “At no time, at no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known.”

The report also suggested that Trump had revealed the city in the Islamic State’s territory where the US intelligence partner detected the threat. In response to that, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday, “US President Donald Trump did not discuss sources, methods or military operations in his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. ”

On Tuesday, Trump defended his decision to share information about Islamic State threats with Russian officials. In his latest tweet, he said this he had absolute right to share if the facts were pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

Before this new accusation cropped up, Trump had dismissed FBI Director James B. Comey allegedly over his investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia. According to recent reports, President Donald Trump asked FBI director James Comey in February to drop an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

