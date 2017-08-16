What makes Britain’s biggest ever warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, special

The Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is towed by tugs as it arrives at Portsmouth Naval base, its new home port, in Portsmouth, Britain. (REUTERS) The Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is towed by tugs as it arrives at Portsmouth Naval base, its new home port, in Portsmouth, Britain. (REUTERS)

Thousands of enthusiasts on Wednesday lined up at the Portsmouth seafront, to welcome what is said to be the biggest-ever warship of Britan. Named HMS Queen Elizabeth, the 280 meters long vessel weighing 65,000 tonnes cost more than 3 billion-pound to build.

The vessel that was in construction since 2009 has been training at sea since June after setting out from Rosyth dockyard in Scotland. Built by the Aircraft Carrier Alliance, the vessel also has an identical sister ship called HMS Prince of Wales, which will be commissioned three years later. Both the carriers built for the Royal Navy will replace the now-decommissioned HMS Ark Royal and HMS Illustrious and will lead the UK’s Naval Force for the coming years.

HMS Queen Elizabeth has a speed of 25 knots per hour that can help it to cover a distance of 500 miles per day. The gigantic ship weighs three times the size of its predecessor, HMS Illustrious and HMS Ark Royal. Few of the on-board features include a hospital, a police office, commanding officer’s suite and a bakery as well. The ship is also equipped with 1,000 twin propellers that generate power that can run 1,000 cars.

The vessel also has an in-built reverse osmosis equipment that can produce 500 tones of fresh water each day. As a result, the ship can play an essential role in providing humanitarian relief in cases of a crisis. The carrier will also provide a four-acre military operating base to the armed forces.

The war ship is also equipped with a fully integrated waste management system that ensures proper sanitary processing, storage and destruction of any kind of waste for the next 50 years. It also comes with a Glass Processing Equipment that helps in crushing compact glass products that can be further recycled.

The war-ship is also equipped with a cutting-edge 3D radar system known as Artisan 3D that makes it capable of detecting tiniest objects at a distance of 25 km. According to the builder Aircraft Carrier Alliance, the radar system can monitor more than 800 objects simultaneously from 200 to 200,000 metres and cut through radio interference equal to 10,000 mobile phone signals. The radar system has already proven its capability to deliver uncompromising air defence and anti-ship operations on the Type 23 frigate and helicopter carrier. The system will also be used for the first time to deliver air traffic management, providing the aircraft carriers with unparalleled awareness and control of the skies around them.

The range of the ship is 10,000 nautical miles. Few of the works for which the ship will be used include high intensity war fighting, disaster management and providing humanitarian aid.

“She is Britain’s statement to the world: a demonstration of British military power and our commitment to a bigger global role,” Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said while welcoming the ship at its home port in southern England.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd