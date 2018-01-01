What is happening in Iran? Here is everything you need to know

People protest in Tehran over rising fuel and food prices. (Source: Reuters) People protest in Tehran over rising fuel and food prices. (Source: Reuters)

Has the ghost of the 1979 Islamic Revolution come back to haunt the Iran of 2018? The reasons that had fueled the 1979 rebellion, resulting in the overthrow of the authoritarian ruler Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi by an Islamic Republic under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, are eerily similar to the ones that have led to the recent protests.

The protests, which began on Thursday night, are a reaction to the sputtering economy, rampant corruption and rising fuel and food prices. In 1979 too, flawed economic policy and resentment of Reza Shah’s autocratic style fuelled dissent against his rule. However, the present demonstrations are much smaller in scale and seems to be more of an civil rights movement than a revolutionary one. Moreover, the current protests are without any direction and sporadic, with no clear leadership and with objectives that have shifted over the course of the past four days.

Although the unrest was triggered by grouses over the poor economic condition, it has quickly escalated to include political demands. One of the key achievements of President Hassan Rouhani was the 2015 deal with the US and world powers that curbed Iran’s nuclear program in return for a lifting of most international sanctions. However, the proposed economic benefits it sought to bring to the country has remained on paper and it seems patience have run out for the people. High living costs and a 12 per cent unemployment rate have also added fuel to the fire.

Iran police fire tear gas to dispel protesters in Tehran on Saturday. (AP Photo) Iran police fire tear gas to dispel protesters in Tehran on Saturday. (AP Photo)

The protests have taken a bloody turn after four demonstrators were shot allegedly by police on New Year’s eve even as the government has banned social media platforms like Telegram and Instagram in a few areas. The protests are believed to have fanned across the country through messages on social media that have criticised the government for spending a fortune on external causes in the Middle East, including in Palestine and Lebanon, while the Iranian people were suffering. More than 400 people have been arrested.

Among the slogans in the protests are direct attacks on the supreme leader: ‘Death to Khamenei’. It must be remembered that Iran is an Islamic state where it is seen as particularly blasphemous to criticise the supreme ruler, who holds complete authority. Rouhani finally broke his silence on Sunday night about the protests that mark the biggest test for the regime since the 2009 ‘Green Movement’. “The people are absolutely free in expressing their criticisms and even protests. But criticism is different to violence and destroying public property,” AFP quoted Rouhani as saying.

Iranian protesters chant slogans at a rally in Tehran on Sunday. (Source: AP) Iranian protesters chant slogans at a rally in Tehran on Sunday. (Source: AP)

The churn of events in Iran have not evaded the eyes of US President Donald Trump. “Iran, the Number One State of Sponsored Terror with numerous violations of Human Rights occurring on an hourly basis, has now closed down the Internet so that peaceful demonstrators cannot communicate. Not good!” Trump tweeted on Sunday evening. The firebrand Republican has not minced any words while criticising the Iran nuclear deal and has even refused to certify it, while dumping even more sanctions on the Islamic nation.

Iran, the Number One State of Sponsored Terror with numerous violations of Human Rights occurring on an hourly basis, has now closed down the Internet so that peaceful demonstrators cannot communicate. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

In 2009, the demonstrations led by the ‘Green Movement’ were sparked by anger at the perceived doctoring of the presidential election results against the reformist candidates and in favour of the incumbent president, Mohammed Ahmadinejad. Despite support from the reformist factions, supreme leader Khamenei prevailed over the protesters by declaring Ahmadinejad as President. Will he be able to win over the protesters this time too and usher in a peaceful new year for Iran?

