What does Emmanuel Macron’s win mean for socio-economic future of France?

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte hold hands as they sing the Marseillaise during a victory celebration outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. AP/PTI French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte hold hands as they sing the Marseillaise during a victory celebration outside the Louvre museum in Paris, France, Sunday, May 7, 2017. AP/PTI

When the world wanted to know Barack Obama’s views, after him coming back from retreat, on how Donald Trump was faring in office, he chose not to comment on specifics, but he minced no words about French election and came out strongly in support of Emmanuel Macron. According to Obama, “Macron has stood up for liberal values, he put forward a vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world. And he is committed to a better future for the French people.”

He slipped in those words — liberal values and future of Europe — while endorsing Macron. French people, in their wider considerations and judgement, have voted for Macron, a 39-year-old centrist, liberal and former Rothschild investment banker. He — otherwise referred to as a candidate of unbridled globalisation and Uberisation of society by his opponents — has won the election decisively, but has left many questions unanswered with regard to liberalism, future of Europe and Globalisation.

If we are not to be enamoured by another uber cool liberal young man, adding to the list of Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama (during his time in office), there are too much to unravel in this packaged deal.

First, what is he going to do about the nationalist sentiments whipped up by Le Pen? Do not forget she has doubled her father’s vote share from 2002, more than a third of those who voted in the second round chose her, and her support among young French is better than ever. So it is discernible that Macron is staring at a deeply divided France. With every terror attack on French soil, from small to large like that of ‘Nice’, anti-immigrant fervour will grow to see his approval rating dip, as it did for François Hollande who did not even seek reelection learning his latest rating that stood at 4 per cent in November. Every dithering response from his side on the issue of radical Islam will be considered his incompetency. His brand of liberalism will be tested on different grounds, unlike Canada and US.

Second, will he keep the EU from collapsing or be able to infuse some confidence that EU project is not going to be bust anytime soon? He has also pledged to reform EU with proposals like more integration of Eurozone with an economy minister and a parliament. This proposal will put him at odds with Germany that holds a lot of power in EU. At the same time his equations with Angela Merkel, another liberal leader, is also to be seen.

Third, how will he be able to fix France’s unemployment problem that has risen to a record high? He has proposed more flexible labour laws, including changes in 35-hour-work week. He has also endorsed a 50 billion euro stimulus plan to reduce unemployment, proceeding towards a more open and competitive economy. These neoliberal policies are pragmatic and may find solutions in short term.

Liberals are always tested and expected to tread on difficult paths, whereas populists find different scapegoats to shift blame on. Barack Obama tried hard but in turn gave rise to an atmosphere convenient for a populist. If Macron doesn’t do the needful at the earliest, the base that supports Le Pen will be energised and France can see a populist in 2022.

