Westminster: Women form human chain on bridge to condemn London terror attack

Women form a human chain on Westminster bridge on Sunday. Photo: Twitter (elaineaemmott‏ @elaineaemmott) Women form a human chain on Westminster bridge on Sunday. Photo: Twitter (elaineaemmott‏ @elaineaemmott)

Several women formed a human chain on Westminster bridge Sunday afternoon to express their solidarity for those injured and killed in the March 22 London terror attack. The attack was carried out by 52-year-old Khalid Masood, a Britisher, as he rammed his car into pedestrians on the bridge and stabbed a police officer stationed outside Parliament building as he tried to enter the premises.

The human chain event, which included majority of Muslim women, was organised by those who also organised the Women’s March. Women stood holding hands on the bridge as passers-by stopped and appreciated their initiative. Some also joined them, international media report.

Four people, including a police officer and the attacker, were killed in the incident for which the Islamic State later took responsibility. Meanwhile, a picture of a Muslim woman, donning a Hijab and walking by an injured person on the Westminster bridge after the attack, went viral on social media as many ‘slammed her for lack of concern’.

“I would like to say not only have I been devastated by witnessing the aftermath of a shocking and numbing terror attack, I’ve also had to deal with the shock of finding my picture plastered all over social media by those who could not look beyond my attire, who draw conclusions based on hate and xenophobia,” the woman later said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has assured that more police will be deployed on the streets of London to ensure that such lone-wolf attacks can be averted in the future.

