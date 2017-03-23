Westminster terror attack: Here’s how it unfolded, in video

Two policemen stand guard at a cordoned off area on the way to the Houses of Parliament in central London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017 (AP Photo/ Matt Dunham) Two policemen stand guard at a cordoned off area on the way to the Houses of Parliament in central London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017 (AP Photo/ Matt Dunham)

Five people were killed and nearly 40 injured after an attacker rammed a car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge and later stabbed a police officer to death while trying to enter the British Parliament Wednesday. Officers at the gates of the building warned the attacker before firing a number of rounds. He was shot dead, and later seen covered by blankets, and presumed dead.

The Metropolitan Police said they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack, confirming that the attacker was “known” to the police. The police officer killed was identified as 48-year-old Keith Palmer. Palmer had been with the force for 15 years. He is survived by his wife and children.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was ushered out of Parliament following the attack. She had just completed her weekly Prime Minister’s Questions. Proceedings in the House were suspended, and nearly 400 MPs were held in lockdown.

She said, “Tomorrow morning, Parliament will meet as normal,” adding that londoners and visitors “will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan released a statement, saying his thoughts are with those affected in the attack. He expressed gratitude to the city’s police and emergency services.

Witnesses who were interviewed after the attack said the assailant was targeted by police as he approached a second officer clutching his knife.

Several leaders from across the world have condemned the attack, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump. Many have offered support to the UK.

