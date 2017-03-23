Westminster terror attack: Islamic State claims responsibility

Emergency services transport an injured person to an ambulance, close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Emergency services transport an injured person to an ambulance, close to the Houses of Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. London police say they are treating a gun and knife incident at Britain’s Parliament “as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise.” (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

The terrorist group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack outside the British Parliament in which four people, including a policeman and the suspected attacker, were killed and 40 others were injured. The attack took place near the Parliament building in London when the suspect rammed his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and later stabbed a policeman stationed outside the building while trying to enter the premises.

The attack went on for hours and the suspect was shot dead by the security forces. UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday addressed the Parliament and said the attacker was British-born and was earlier investigated by security forces for concerns over extremist tendencies.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter on Thursday and expressed his support to the people of UK.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd