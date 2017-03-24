Confusion and fear: British PM Theresa May’s London attack escape

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing street in London Wednesday March 22, 2017, following a terror attack in the Westminster area of London Wednesday. (Source: AP) Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing street in London Wednesday March 22, 2017, following a terror attack in the Westminster area of London Wednesday. (Source: AP)

In a less-than-slick escape from parliament when her staff appeared rattled as a lone assailant rampaged just yards away, Prime Minister Theresa May dashed around a car park and looked lost as she searched for her ride before escaping. In footage published by The Sun newspaper, Britain’s prime minister is seen walking towards her car with five members of her detail around her before picking up the pace and darting left and right in a moment of uncertainty.

Once at the silver Jaguar, May waits a few seconds for the door to be opened, although it is unclear if staff were still trying to unlock the vehicle. A man is seen running towards them a few seconds later holding a device in his hands.

The car pulls out of its parking spot, approaches a black Range Rover and moves backwards, nearly completing a three-point turn before a member of May’s security team, his gun drawn, runs towards the vehicle, opens the door and the video ends.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street the morning after the terror attack in London, Britain, March 23, 2017. (Source: REUTERS) Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street the morning after the terror attack in London, Britain, March 23, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

Lawmakers had gathered in parliament for May’s weekly questions session when shortly afterwards the attacker mowed down pedestrians on the bridge approaching the building before crashing his car and attacking a police officer, killing a total of four people.

Some commentators have questioned how the assailant, whose birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao, was able to get so close to parliament. The Sun newspaper cited sources saying only three unlocked doors separated Ajao from May. A spokesman at May’s office declined to comment when contacted by media.

