Westminster terror attack: Canada bolsters security despite ‘moderate’ threat level

Armed police walk past emergency services attending to injured people on the floor outside the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP).

Canada has tightened security, especially on Parliament Hill, after the deadly attack outside parliament in London, an official has said. Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale yesterday said Ottawa had taken measures in light of the attack in which least three people were killed and 20 injured when a man mowed down pedestrians with a car then stabbed a police officer outside parliament before being shot dead.

“The appropriate response has been taken by every police and security service in Canada, including those that function on Parliament Hill,” he told a press briefing.

“Canadians can be assured that everything that could be done is being done by the appropriate authorities here in Canada,” Goodale stressed.

The threat level, however, had not been raised. It is at moderate, he added.

On October 20 and 22, 2014 two self-styled jihadists killed a total of two Canadian military staff in separate strikes; one was in Quebec and one in Ottawa, near parliament.

