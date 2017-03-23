Westminster terror attack: British Sikhs condemn ‘deplorable’ incident

Flowers are laid at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, March 22, 2017. (Source: REUTERS) Flowers are laid at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain, March 22, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

British Sikhs on Thursday condemned the “callous” and “deplorable” terrorist attack in London in which four persons, including the attacker, were killed. Sikh Federation (UK) called for unity against all violence and terrorism and urged Sikhs to remain “calm and extra vigilant”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Keith Palmer who died protecting Parliamentarians and the innocent victims who died or have been seriously injured and their families. The indiscriminate terrorist attack on civilians in Westminster is sickening and deplorable,” said Bhai Amrik Singh, the chair of Sikh Federation (UK).

“The location of this callous terrorist attack in Westminster was no accident and in our view a horrific attack on the values Parliament represents of democracy, freedom and the rule of law. We join other peace loving people to condemn this attack and must all be united against violence and terrorism,” he said.

Calling for calm, the group said everyone needs to be much more security conscious.

