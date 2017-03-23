Westminster terror attack: Donald Trump Jr faces backlash for ‘disgraceful’ tweet against London Mayor

Trump Jr tweeted “You have to be kidding me?!” after the Westminster terror attack, quoting an old article of Sadiq Khan. Trump Jr tweeted “You have to be kidding me?!” after the Westminster terror attack, quoting an old article of Sadiq Khan.

Hours after the Westminster terror attack unfolded in London, Donald Trump Jr posted a tweet disgracing London Mayor Sadiq Khan for his comment on terror attacks in the city. Trump Jr tweeted a link to a 2016 article of the Independent where Khan had been quoted as saying “terror attacks were part and parcel of living in a big city.” “You have to be kidding me,” Trump Jr said in the tweet that went viral with screenshots pasted everywhere.

You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan http://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017

Khan had followed his comment up by saying that he wanted all agencies and individuals involved in taking care of the city and preventing such incidents have the requisite resources in order to be able to respond to an emergency. “I want to be reassured that every single agency and individual involved in protecting our city has the resources and expertise they need to respond in the event that London is attacked,” he had said. Khan had made these comments after the 2016 bombing in New York that injured 29 people.

Trump Jr received backlash for his comment from the US and UK, with many pointing out that the mayor is talking about threats of terror attacks. Wes Streeting, the MP for Ilford North and former president of the National Union of Students, called it a ‘disgrace’. “You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London’s Mayor for your own political gain. You’re a disgrace,” Streeting said.

@DonaldJTrumpJr You use a terrorist attack on our city to attack London’s Mayor for your own political gain. You’re a disgrace. — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 22, 2017

Trump Jr had earlier invited backlash for comparing Syrian refugees to poisoned Skittles in September 2016.

The terror attack in London killed five people and injured 40 others when a terrorist suspect mowed down pedestrians on a bridge and stabbed a police officer outside parliament complex before being shot dead by Scotland Yard officers. Police says the suspect was ‘known’ to them.

