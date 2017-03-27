Westminster attack: Scotland Yard make new arrest in Parliament terror case

Armed police walk past emergency services attending to injured people on the floor outside the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Source: AP/File) Armed police walk past emergency services attending to injured people on the floor outside the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Source: AP/File)

British police on Sunday made a new arrest as part of an investigation by the Counter Terrorism Command into the attack on UK Parliament, Scotland Yard said. “A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday at an address in Birmingham on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts. He was detained under the Terrorism Act and currently remains in police custody,” the police statement said.

A 58-year-old man who was arrested on March 23 on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts and detained under the act remains in police custody, the Metropolitan Police said. A 32-year-old woman was arrested on March 24 on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under PACE and has been released on bail until a date in late March.

“Officers have carried out a total of 15 searches at various addresses in east London (two), south London (one), Brighton (one), Surrey (one), Carmarthenshire (one), Birmingham (eight) and Manchester (one). Fourteen searches have now concluded, with one ongoing at an address in Birmingham,” the Met said. In total, 12 people have been arrested as part of the investigation. Nine have been released with no further action.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now