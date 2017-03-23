Westminster terror attack: It is an attack on free people everywhere, says British PM Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE) British Prime Minister Theresa May. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday addressed the country’s Parliament, a day after terror incident took place near the building, and said that it was an attack on free people everywhere. Adding that the attacker, who was shot dead by the police forces, is believed to be British-born and that he was known to the security services. She said that he was once investigated by MI5 over extremism related concerns.

Four people, including the suspected attacker and a policeman, were killed in the attack and 40 others were injured. Asserting that Britain’s resolve to tackle the problem of terrorism will not waiver, May added that there will not be more police on the streets to ensure such attacks can be contained.

May also added that the injured included people of ten nationalities and paid her tribute to the deceased police officer. The attack took place at around 8:30 pm (Indian time) when a man first rammed his car into people on Westminster bridge and also tried to enter the UK Parliament. He also stabbed a police officer who was posted outside the building.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his support for UK after the attack as he took to Twitter on Thursday and said: “Deeply saddened by the terror attack in London. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

