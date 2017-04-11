We want peace but we are not weak: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan is a peace loving country but this should not be seen as a sign of weakness, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday. “Cooperation rather than conflict and shared prosperity instead of suspicion are the hallmark of our policy,” Geo TV quoted Sharif as saying. He was addressing cadets at the Asghar Khan Pakistan Air Force Academy in Risalpur.
Sharif said maintaining friendly relations with neighbouring countries was Islamabad’s policy. But this should not be mistaken for weakness. “We cannot remain oblivious to defending our sovereignty and protecting our independence.” Sharif’s remarks came a day after Pakistan awarded death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of espionage and waging war against Islamabad. India has warned that if Jadhav was hanged, it would have consequences on bilateral ties.
