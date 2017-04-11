Latest News
  • We want peace but we are not weak: Nawaz Sharif

We want peace but we are not weak: Nawaz Sharif

Sharif said maintaining friendly relations with neighbouring countries was Islamabad's policy.

Published:April 11, 2017 1:49 pm
Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif Holi's speech, Nawaz Sharif committed blasphemy, blasphemy allegations against Pakistan PM, world news, indian express news Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (File Photo)

Pakistan is a peace loving country but this should not be seen as a sign of weakness, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday. “Cooperation rather than conflict and shared prosperity instead of suspicion are the hallmark of our policy,” Geo TV quoted Sharif as saying. He was addressing cadets at the Asghar Khan Pakistan Air Force Academy in Risalpur.

Sharif said maintaining friendly relations with neighbouring countries was Islamabad’s policy. But this should not be mistaken for weakness. “We cannot remain oblivious to defending our sovereignty and protecting our independence.” Sharif’s remarks came a day after Pakistan awarded death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of espionage and waging war against Islamabad. India has warned that if Jadhav was hanged, it would have consequences on bilateral ties.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

  1. H
    HOMER
    Apr 11, 2017 at 2:22 pm
    Ha ha ha! stan thinks it is not weak? Then why does it need to beg Arabs Chinese and Americans for money?
    Reply
    1. H
      HOMER
      Apr 11, 2017 at 2:18 pm
      S want peace just like Islam wants peace!
      Reply
      1. H
        HOMER
        Apr 11, 2017 at 2:17 pm
        Ha ha ha! No one in the world believes you are capable of doing much to India without being wiped out of existence! And even your own people won't believe that you want peace! That means either you are an inbred halfwited fool. Or a man bred to lie!
        Reply

        Best of Express

        Must Read

        Apr 11: Latest News