We should create ‘Union of World’ and demilitarise it: Dalai Lama

Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. (File photo) Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. (File photo)

The Dalai Lama feels that instead of building walls like the US President Donald Trump, nations should engage in dialogue to resolve differences and form a ‘Union’ for peaceful co-existence. He also said that all countries should develop the “spirit” of the European Union (EU) in joining together. “I am one of the admirers of European Union. I often express that EU spirit eventually should develop in African Union. Eventually Latin America, I think, should develop one Union. Also sometimes I feel, the new President of America (Donald Trump), you see, create a wall and I feel Mexico should be a part of United States, I feel,” he said.

Delivering a talk on ‘Ethics, Values and Wellbeing’ here, the Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader said, “Latin America some Union, eventually Asia. Two giants of Asia–China and India, and then Japan, Bangladesh eventually create some Union. Eventually, we should create Union of World and demilitarised the world.

“In order to achieve demilitarised world, we must make effort to create spirit of dialogue, it is practical way. The best method is dialogue, whenever some different interest or different view happen, through dialogue and talk we can resolve,” he said stressing on the need to make the 21st century as the century of dialogue.

He further said that India is an example to rest of the world given its rich tradition where all major religions live together with mutual respect “though occasionally some problems (happen), that is understandable.”

The Dalai Lama said the Indian psychology, when compared with modern psychology, is highly developed.

“Modern psychology looks like KG level when compared to Indian psychology,” he said.

Though he felt that now modern India is too much westernised, he said “Now the time has come, young Indians should pay more attention to thousands of years of ancient Indian knowledge.”

“Mentally, emotionally, physically we are same human beings. Secondary-level there are differences, different nationality, different race, different family background, that’s secondary, (which is) not important,” the Dalai Lama said.

He said it is really “unthinkable” and “sad” that religious faith itself is causing divisions and killings.

“We cannot ignore these things and cannot remain indifferent. That is immoral. We have to think (of) well-being of all suffering people. We should be ready to help each other with sense of oneness of humanity,” he said.

Pointing out that things were changing, particularly among younger generation with a sense of concern for others’ well-being and against violence, he said we must develop determination to bring peace.

Earlier, the Dalai Lama, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, state IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other dignitaries took part in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Dalai Lama Centre for Ethics and Transformative Values here.