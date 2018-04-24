Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Watch video: Toronto police officer refuses to gun down suspect of van attack, despite him threatening to shoot

Toronto van attack: Watch this exchange between the suspect of Monday's attack in Canada, who appeared to have a gun in his pocket, and a police officer who refused to shoot him.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2018 10:09:50 am
“Kill me”. “No, get down”. “I have a gun in my pocket”. “I don’t care. Get down”. This the exchange heard between the suspect of Monday’s Toronto van attack, who appeared to have a gun in his pocket, and a police officer who refused to shoot him. The video, obtained by CBC News, goes on the show the suspect being arrested.

The officer has been praised for his restraint, minutes after the suspect plowed a vehicle into a crowed sidewalk in Canada’s biggest city on Monday afternoon, killing at least 10 people and injuring 15 others.

The Toronto Police have not revealed the identity of the officer. However, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said his behavior reflected the “high caliber of training that takes place”, reported Reuters. He added, “They are taught to use as little force as possible in any given situation.”

Follow LIVE UPDATES on the Toronto van incident 

The Toronto police identified the accused as 25-year-old Alek Minassian. A resident of Richmond Hill, a neighborhood close to the city, he was not known to police prior to the incident, nor had any links to militant groups.

“Based on what we have there’s nothing that has it to compromise the national security at this time,” Saunders was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.

Also read | Who is Alek Minassian?

“It’s quite apparent that the suspect was trying to be executed. He was really looking for ‘suicide-by-cop’,” Gary Clement, a retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police superintendent with 34 years experience of policing, was quoted as saying Reuters. 

“I would say this individual met the right police officer. Nobody knows how they’re going to react. In this situation a lot of it comes down to muscle memory. This guy reacted in a very mature manner,” Clement said.

Also read | Q&A: Everything you need to know about the Toronto attack

Praise for the officer comes at a time when police in the US are being criticised for resorting to firing at suspects during arrests. There have been a series of police shootings and deaths during arrests.

On Twitter, users have applauded the officer for the non-violent standoff. “Wow, at how these Canadian cops brought in this suspected killer,” Stuart A Thompson, for instance, posted.

(With input from agencies)

