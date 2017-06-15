Watch video: This Karachi man takes lion for ride in van, and this happened

In one of the videos, the huge lion can be seen hanging out from one side of the pick, sitting calmly. (Source: Dawn News/YouTube) In one of the videos, the huge lion can be seen hanging out from one side of the pick, sitting calmly. (Source: Dawn News/YouTube)

Karachi police arrested a lion owner and took the pet into custody after a video of the animal being transported in the back of a pickup went viral on Wednesday night, reported The Dawn. The incident that took place in the city’s Karimabad area was filmed by curious bystanders who were circling around the Hilux pickup van to get a better view of the lion.

The lion’s owner, Saqlain, was arrested from Gulberg’s Federal B Area, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Central Muqadas Haider told media after concerns were raised about the safety of the citizens. However, Saqlain claimed he had been taking the lion to a doctor since the big cat had been sick. Saqlain also claimed he had the necessary documents related to ownership of the lion.

In one of the videos, the huge lion can be seen hanging out from one side of the pick, sitting calmly. Passerbys questioned the act of transporting a large wild animal in such a way. “What will they do if something happens in the city?” a woman reportedly asked.

According to Dawn, Sindh Interior Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal took notice of the incident and directed police to take necessary action after the video went viral.

FIR has been registered against the lion’s owner and the permit, along with other documents, is being verified by the concerned department. The SSP also told Dawn that the license given to the police had expired in 2016.

