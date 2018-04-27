Watch video: The historic handshake between Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, top, walks to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone Friday, April 27, 2018. Their discussions will be expected to focus on whether the North can be persuaded to give up its nuclear bombs. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, top, walks to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone Friday, April 27, 2018. Their discussions will be expected to focus on whether the North can be persuaded to give up its nuclear bombs. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP)

In a historic step — literally — on Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed over to South Korea, and met President Moon Jae-In. The two leaders, in the first summit between the countries in over a decade, met in a heavily fortified demilitarised zone. During a private meeting, which lasted an hour and a half, Kim reportedly told Moon he had come to end the history of conflict between the two countries. Kim is the first North Korean leader to visit the South since the 1950-53 Korean War.

The two leaders, who met on the military demarcation line, were seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries. The meeting comes a week after North Korea announced that it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests. It also said it would close its nuclear test site. The South, meanwhile, halted propaganda broadcasts ahead of the meeting.

Two earlier summits between the countries, in 2000 and 2007, had failed to improve relations.

The North Korean leader is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in May or June. Trump, who looks forward to meeting Kim, recently said said the developments in the North are “progress for all”. He has also quoted by AP as saying Kim has been “very open” and “honourable”.

