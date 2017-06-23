Watch video: Russian warships pound IS targets in Syria with cruise missiles

Latest News
June 23, 2017
Long-range Kalibr cruise missiles are launched by a Russian Navy ship in the eastern Mediterranean. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Two Russian warships and a submarine in the Mediterranean fired six Kalibr cruise missiles on the Islamic State group in Syria, the Defense Ministry said on Friday. The militants who survived the attack were later killed in airstrikes. The ministry also captured the attack on the camera (watch below).

The ministry said in a statement that strikes targeted and destroyed Islamic State command and control centres and ammunition depots in Syria’s Hama province.

A target in Syria hit by a missile launched by a Russian Navy ship in the eastern Mediterranean. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

The remaining targets were destroyed in subsequent aerial strikes. However, it did not say when the missiles were launched.

Turkey and Israel military were warned about the missile launch in a timely manner through communication channels, it added. The statement did not mention the United States. On Monday, Moscow accused the US of issuing a warning before a US jet shot down a Syrian warplane on Sunday after which it suspended its communication channel with the US about military operations.

  1. R
    Rock G
    Jun 23, 2017 at 5:34 pm
    After that I wonder if anything will be left for the 72 virgins to enjoy
    Reply
