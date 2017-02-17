Watch video: Donald Trump gets fact-checked live, fumbles with his response

US President Donald Trump reacts to a question from reporters during a lengthy news conference at the White House in Washington, US, February 16, 2017. (Reuters Photo) US President Donald Trump reacts to a question from reporters during a lengthy news conference at the White House in Washington, US, February 16, 2017. (Reuters Photo)

US President Donald Trump was hauled up during his Thursday press briefing for falsely claiming he received the biggest electoral college margin since former president Ronald Reagan, with 306 votes. When he was questioned at the end of the brief as to why Americans should trust him, Trump casually dismissed it saying he was “given that information”.

This needs to happen on EVERY lie. It’s up to the press to do this EVERY time. Go hard, y’all. On EVERY lie. pic.twitter.com/TGbishcDRj — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 16, 2017

Trump was asked by a reporter, “Why should Americans trust you when you’ve accused the information they’ve received as being fake”, before he was told Barack Obama won 332 votes in 2012 and 365 in the 2008 election while George H W Bush garnered 426 votes in 1988.

“Well, I don’t know. I was given that information. Actually, I’ve seen that information around,” Trump responded. He added, “But it was a very substantial victory. You agree with that?”

He also asked an African-American reporter whether she will set up a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus for him, saying he would love to meet them.

He reeks of ignorance. Of disrespect. Of disdain. For anyone not like him. Props to @AprilDRyan. Keep questioning. pic.twitter.com/5Th9L0Jgms — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 16, 2017

Trump, in his 77-minute briefing on Thursday, took questions from 17 reporters — by far the most at any of his conferences. You can read more about his press briefing here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd