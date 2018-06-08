WATCH: Plastic waste in Antarctica highlights scale of global pollution-Greenpeace

Plastic pollution has been detected in the deepest part of the world’s oceans in the Pacific. (file) Plastic pollution has been detected in the deepest part of the world’s oceans in the Pacific. (file)

Tiny bits of plastic from the breakdown of everything from shopping bags to car tires — were detected in nine of 17 water samples collected off the Antarctic peninsula by a Greenpeace vessel in early 2018, indicating that pollution is spreading to the end of earth.

Seven of nine snow samples taken on land in Antarctica found chemicals known as PFAs (polyfluorinated alkylated substances), which are used in industrial products and can harm wildlife said, environmental group Greenpeace.

The United Nations’ environment agency said plastic pollution has been detected in the deepest part of the world’s oceans in the Pacific.

Less than a 10th of all the plastic ever made has been recycled, and governments should consider banning or taxing single-use bags or food containers to stem a tide of pollution, it added.

