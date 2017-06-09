Watch: Islamic State group releases footage of Iran Parliament attack

Iran terror attack: A member of Iranian forces aims his weapon during an attack on the Iranian Parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Reuters Iran terror attack: A member of Iranian forces aims his weapon during an attack on the Iranian Parliament in central Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Reuters

A news agency affiliated with the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the attack on the Iranian Parliament, released footage of the incident on Thursday. The graphic imagery was allegedly taken by the terrorists inside the building. They can be heard saying, “Thank you God… Do you think we will go away? We’re not, we’re staying forever,” reported BBC. At least 12 people were killed and over 40 in Wednesday’s twin attack; the Islamic State had simultaneously targeted the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

CCTV footage from the Parliament building, which emerged on Thursday as well, showed gunmen storming in and shooting people seated at what looks like a public area.

The group’s news agency AMAQ released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack: “Fighters from Islamic state attacked Khomeini’s shrine and the Iranian parliament in Tehran.” Security agencies gunned all four terrorists who carried out the attack in Parliament, and later swept the building for bombs. State media added one suicide bomber blew himself up inside the building. The state building was on lock down after the attack; no one was allowed to enter or leave.

At the shrine, four terrorists carried out the attack, which killed one security guard and injured four others. One of the terrorists, a suicide bomber, blew himself up at the scene. Another attacker was killed by the police and one woman was arrested.

Meanwhile, a third attack was foiled by the police, Iran’s Interior Minister confirmed.

