Watch: ‘I’m pissed’, Florida school shooting victim’s father yells at Donald Trump 

US President Donald Trump held an emotional interaction with students who survived the Florida school shooting at the White House on Wednesday. As hundreds of students gathered to protest across the country, the President listed ideas to prevent similar massacres and tighten background checks for gun buyers. A 19-year-old opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, killing 17 students and wounding several.

Among those Trump met yesterday was the father of a student who did not survive the attack. Rising to speak Andrew Pollack said, “We’re here because my daughter has no voice. She was murdered last week, she was taken from us… shot nine times on the third floor. We as a country failed our children.” His daughter Meadow Pollack, 18, was killed in the shooting.

“We go to the airport and I can’t get on the plane with a bottle of water, but we allow some animal to walk into a school and shoot our children. We protect airports, concerts, stadiums, embassies, the Department of Education… (where) I walked in today that has a security guard in the elevator. How do you think that makes me feel?” he added.

Pollack’s emotional plea turned angry as he shouted at the President: “It should have been one school shooting and we should have fixed it. And I’m pissed. Because my daughter… I’m not going to see again.”

