VIDEO: 18 injured in Hong Kong mall’s escalator accident

An escalator malfunction inside a mall in Hong Kong’s Langham Place lead to 18 people being injured after it stopped and began moving in the opposite direction. A video footage of the incident, which surfaced online, saw several people screaming in terror as they were hurtled down one of Hong Kong’s longest escalator. The shoppers lost their balance and stumbled down the escalator, leading to a pile up at the bottom. The escalator connects Mong Kok Mall’s fourth and eight floors and is 45 metres in length, according to the South China Morning Post.

According to the Straits Times, of the 18 injured, four were men and 14 women. A man who suffered a head injury was reportedly taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and is said to be serious. The mall management and Otis Elevator Company (HK) Limited will be carrying out an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident. Also, the victims will be appropriately compensated. According to the Langham Place spokeswoman, the escalator had passed a biannual safety test on March 23. The incident took place at 4 pm local time.

