Watch: Car plows into counter protestors during Virginia rally

White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Source – AP Photo) White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Source – AP Photo)

A car plowed into counter protestors during the Virginia rally in Charlottesville. After clashes broke out in University of Charlottesville between far right – extremists and counter protestors, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency. Watch the video here:

Police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning at white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Asking people to unite, US President Donald Trump condemned the violence on Saturday. “There is no place for this kind of violence in America,” he tweeted.

The “pro-white” rally was called by a rightwing blogger Jason Kessler to protest against Charlottesville’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a downtown park. Kessler said the the rally is partly about the removal of Confederate symbols but also about free speech and “advocating for white people.” Charlottesville had voted earlier this year to remove the statue.

Charlottesville, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is a liberal-leaning city that’s home to the flagship University of Virginia and Monticello, the home of Thomas Jefferson. The statue’s removal is part of a broader city effort to change the way Charlottesville’s history of race is told in public spaces. The city has also renamed Lee Park, where the statue stands, and Jackson Park, named for Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. They’re now called Emancipation Park and Justice Park, respectively.

