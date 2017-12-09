Top Stories
  • News outlets in US sue the Kushners to reveal names of investors in Maryland buildings

News outlets in US sue the Kushners to reveal names of investors in Maryland buildings

In a case before US district court in Maryland, tenants allege Kushner Cos charges excessive and illegal rent

By: AP | New York | Published: December 9, 2017 12:49 pm
kushners, jared kushner, maryland buildings, us media sues kushners, donald trump son in law, washington post, associated press, baltimore son, american media, kushner companies, ivanka husband, indian express FILE – In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens to President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Top News

News outlets including The Associated Press are filing a motion in federal court arguing that a document that reveals the names of investors in some Kushner Cos. apartment buildings in Maryland should be unsealed and available to the media. In a case before US district court in Maryland, tenants allege Kushner Cos charges excessive and illegal rent. The company denies the allegations.

The Kushner Cos has argued that the privacy rights of its partners in the Maryland properties outweigh the public interest in the disclosure, saying the media’s “politically-motivated” coverage of the case puts those rights at risk. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was CEO of the company before joining the White House. The news outlets behind the motion include ProPublica, The Washington Post and The Baltimore Sun.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 09: Latest News