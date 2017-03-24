Washington: Police shoot, critically wound armed man

Authorities say police in Washington, DC, shot and critically wounded an armed man who confronted them. Acting Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Wednesday night that officers responding to a call about a shooting that evening confronted the man with a gun in an apartment building. He says there was a struggle and an officer fired shots.

The department said in a news release yesterday afternoon that the man, 32-year-old Michael Leach, is in critical condition at a local hospital. Police say he has been charged with assault on a police officer and other offenses. Detectives say a gun was recovered at the scene, and the officers’ body camera footage is being reviewed. Police did not release the races of either the officer or wounded man.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now