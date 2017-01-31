Washington: Democratic lawmakers protest refugee ban before Supreme Court

Protesting US President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, top Democratic lawmakers held a peaceful protest in front of the Supreme Court. (Source: Reuters) Protesting US President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, top Democratic lawmakers held a peaceful protest in front of the Supreme Court. (Source: Reuters)

Protesting US President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, top Democratic lawmakers held a peaceful protest in front of the Supreme Court, calling for repeal of the order that bans entry of all refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations.

“The Trump Administration’s Muslim ban not only presents an unconstitutional religious test and undermines our values but weakens our security too,” alleged Congressman Steny H Hoyer, House Democratic Whip, as he was joined by other party colleague last night before the Supreme Court against Trump’s executive orders.

“It feeds into ISIS’s message to those on the fringes of society and susceptible to radicalisation that our nation is somehow at war with Islam itself or that America does not truly live up to its greatness as a refuge to those seeking freedom and opportunity,” he said.

“But those who gathered tonight in front of the Supreme Court – spilling out across the street and onto the US Capitol grounds – and the tens of thousands who spontaneously came together at airports and in public spaces in cities across our land know better,” he said.

“We recognise that America remains the land of the free and home of the brave, unafraid of those who speak different languages or worship in different ways.

“We recognise the age-old truth that America has a place for all who are called to the American Dream,” Hoyer said.

“This land is our land. It’s the land of our founders. It’s the land of our future,” Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic Leader, said as they were joined by top Democratic Senators including the Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer on the footsteps of the Supreme Court.

“What the President did is not constitutional. Indeed, in the view of many of us, it is immoral. Protect all of us and defend the Constitution of the United States.

“What the President has done is not in the interest of security. It is reckless and rash. To protect our Constitution we must be strong and smart,” Pelosi said.

Meanwhile, as many as 30 Democratic Senators wrote a letter to Trump asking him to rescind his immigration related executive orders.

“We are writing to express our outrage with the Executive Order you signed on January 27, which constitutes a Muslim ban,” the Senators wrote.