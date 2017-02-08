Wall on US-Mexico border getting designed now: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the US is in the process of designing the wall on its southern border with Mexico. “The wall is getting designed right now. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, oh, Trump was only kidding with the wall.’ I wasn’t kidding. I don’t kid. I don’t kid,” Trump told conference of County Sheriffs at the White House. The wall, a major poll promise, is essential to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drug pouring into the country from across the border, he said. “I watch this, and they say I was kidding. Nah, I don’t kid. I don’t kid about things like that, I can tell you. No, we will have a wall. It will be a great wall and it will do a lot of — it’ll be a big help,” he said.

“Just ask Israel about walls. Do walls work? Just ask Israel. They work, if it’s properly done. It’s time to dismantle the gangs terrorising our citizens. It is time to ensure every young American can be raised in an environment of decency, dignity, love and support,” he said.