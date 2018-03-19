Putin wins Russia’s presidential election: exit poll

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

An exit poll showed Vladimir Putin won Russia’s presidential election held on Sunday with 73.9 per cent of the vote. The voting projection, by pollster VTsIOM, put Communist party challenger Pavel Grudinin in second place with 11.2 per cent. Vladimir Zhirinovsky, head of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, was on 6.7 per cent, and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak had 2.5 percent, the exit poll showed.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App